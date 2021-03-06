STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana MLC elections: TRS leaders jittery ahead of polls

The TRS has realised the level of embarrassment it would have to face if it fails to retain its Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC seat. 

Published: 06th March 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leaders of the ‘strongest party’ in Telangana, the TRS, are now talking about protecting it ahead of the elections to the Legislative Council. 

This comes after the pink party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Dubbaka bypoll and received a severe drubbing in the recent GHMC election.

The TRS has realised the level of embarrassment it would have to face if it fails to retain its Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC seat. 

Keeping this in mind, all TRS ministers from the 21 districts have been vigorously campaigning for the two Graduates MLC seats.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said protecting the party means protecting the State. Speaking at a meeting with the Hyderabad district party in-charges, he said: “All of us will be safe if the party is safe.”

Earlier this week, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, too, spoke on the same lines. Harish had appealed to the party workers that victory in the MLC polls was key for the future of the TRS and the State.

He told them to take the elections very seriously. On the other hand, Dayakar Rao had said: “If we protect the party, the party will protect us.” He said this at an election campaign in Warangal on February 27.

Meanwhile, at a tele-conference with party leaders on Friday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that the party’s candidates for the polls have been receiving good response in both the Graduate MLC seats.

He said sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was ahead of others in his campaign in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda. S Vani Devi has been receiving good response in the Hyderabad MLC seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana MLC elections
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp