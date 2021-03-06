STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS holds protest for Kazipet coach factory

MLA Nannapuneni Narender alleged that the BJP had no  right to ask for votes in Telangana, especially as the Centre  had not responded on the Mamnoor airport issue.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:48 AM

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Slamming the Centre for its decision to not set up a railway coach factory at Kazipet, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender staged separate protests at Kazipet Railway Station and Pochamma Maidan on Friday. TRS party workers also burnt effigies of the Central government. 

The Chief Whip criticised the Centre for backtracking on the provisions given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He said that railway officials, in a reply to an RTI, said that the coach factory at Kazipet was not under its consideration. He appealed to all party leaders to pressure the Centre to set up the coach factory as it was one of the long-time aspirations of the people of Warangal. 

MLA Nannapuneni Narender alleged that the BJP had no right to ask for votes in Telangana, especially as the Centre had not responded on the Mamnoor airport issue.

Cong to blame for relocation of coach factory: BJP

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao said that the TRS was blaming the BJP government for shifting the coach factory at Kazipet to Kapurthala in Punjab in 1984, even though the move happened while the Congress was in power. 

Speaking to media persons at Hanamkonda on Friday, the MP said that the TRS government was hoodwinking people before the elections by spreading false propaganda. 

The MP said that the party should stop questioning the BJP government and instead answer why the State government has not yet released funds for the PMSSY Super-Speciality Hospital under construction on Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus. 

