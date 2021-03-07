Bhatti & Jeevan cycle campaign to highlight hike in petrol prices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In protest against the increase of petrol, diesel and LPG gas prices, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to conduct Graduate MLC election campaign by commuting on bicycles from Sunday. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced his and MLC T Jeevan Reddy’s campaign schedule on bicycles in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.

Addressing a press meet at the Assembly media point, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Centre was breaking the common man’s back. Voters should teach the State and Centre a lesson by defeating them in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections, he said.

“The BJP has repealed the ITIR project which was sanctioned by the then Congress government. The State government never asked for its implementation,” he said. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the TRS was the “B Team” of the BJP as it supports every policy of the Centre. R