Central govt pats Telangana on street vendor scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao wondered whether anyone benefited from the Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary to Government, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs complimented the State government for the success achieved in the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANIDHI) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).

“Show me at least 20 members who benefited from the Rs 20 lakh crore package,” Rama Rao said at a TRS meeting on Saturday. Meanwhile, Durga Shankar on Saturday took stock of the progress held in various urban missions and schemes in the State namely Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swach Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and Amrut at BRKR Bhavan.

The State government’s achievements in the implementation of NULM was also acknowledged by the Union Secretary. Later the Union Secretary travelled from Lakdi-ka-Pul to LB Nagar on Metro. He also visited the Fathullaguda Animal Care Centre and 2BHK houses at Vanasthalipuram.