Centre failed to provide us edu institutes: KTR

The Minister also highlighted the lack of a Tribal University in the State, which was promised as part of the AP Reorganisation Act. 

Published: 07th March 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the MLC elections around the corner, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Tweeted on Saturday that despite Telangana government’s frequent requests, the BJP-led central government had not sanctioned a single educational institution in the last six years for Telangana. 

He accused the Central government of discriminating against Telangana and pointed out that in the last six years, the Central government sanctioned as many as 7 IITs, 7 IIMs, 2 IISERs, 16 IIITs, 4 NIDs, 157 medical colleges and 84 Navodaya Vidyalayas to other States but not a single of these were sanctioned for Telangana. 

The Minister also highlighted the lack of a Tribal University in the State, which was promised as part of the AP Reorganisation Act. With the numbers displayed in a chart, Rao tweeted, “Despite numerous requests from Telangana Govt, guess how many educational institutions have been sanctioned by Govt of India in the last 6 years? A big Zero Down pointing backhand index. No new IIMs, IITs, IISERs, IIITs, NIDs or Medical colleges to Telangana. If this ain’t discrimination, what is?”

