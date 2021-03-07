Congress to soon regain its past glory: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Exuding confidence that the grand old party would bag both Hyderabad-Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituencies in the ensuing elections, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would regain its past glory soon, with the victory of K Jana Reddy in the byelection to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

The Parliamentarian made these statements while addressing the media in Nalgonda town on Saturday.

“K Jana Reddy will win with a margin of about 50,000 votes from Nagarjunasagar segment,” he said and pointed out that the pink party government has completely failed to fulfil its poll promises. “Both workers and unemployed people are unhappy with the State government,” the TPCC president added.