Contempt case: Telangana HC summons Panchayat & Finance principal secretaries

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed two principal secretaries to explain why they failed to implement its earlier order by not paying sweepers working in panchayat schools the minimum wage paid to employees holding the corresponding posts in zilla parishad schools. The court directed the Principal Secretaries to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and to Finance and Planning Departments, Vikas Raj and K Ramakrishna Rao respectively, to appear in person on March 26. The judge directed both the senior officers that they should continue to attend the court on all the days of case hearing and until final orders are passed on the charge of contempt against them. “Herein, fail not,” Justice Ramachandra Rao said.

According to petitioners’ advocate Ch Ganesh, the petitioner sweepers working in panchayat schools are being paid Rs4,000 per month as against the minimum of Rs 13,000 per month. Part-time sweeper wages are being paid to them and as a result, they and their families are leading a miserable and pathetic life since the last four decades. Even their services are not regularised till date, said the advocate.

The HC passed the recent order in a contempt case filed by Md Khasim and 45 other sweepers from various districts, seeking to punish the authorities concerned for willfully committing contempt in not implementing and obeying the interim order passed by the court on March 15, 2018.

In March 2018, HC, while dealing with a petition filed by Khasim and others seeking full-time sweeper wages on par with their counterparts working in ZP schools, directed the officers to pay to the petitioners on the basis of the principle of equal pay for equal work within four weeks. The court relied on the judgment of the SC in the case of State of Punjab and others vs Jagjit Singh and others.