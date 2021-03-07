STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EAMCET from July 5 to 9, notification on March 18

Only covered 70% syllabus to be considered for framing questions

Published: 07th March 2021 07:50 AM

Exam, test

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dates for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET-21) have been finalised.As per the tentative schedule, the test will be conducted from July 5 to 9. While the test for agriculture and medical streams will be held first from July 5 to 6, it will be followed by the test for engineering from July 7 to 9. The official notification for the EAMCET-21 will be released on March 18. Entrance tests will be held in two sessions as earlier — the morning session between 9 am and 12 noon, followed by the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said in a statement released to the media on Saturday. 

The exams will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on behalf of the TSCHE, and JNTU-H Rector A Govardhan has been appointed as the convener of EAMCET-21 this year. JNTU-H has decided to keep the paper pattern and duration of the exams as is, which means the students will have to answer 160 questions in three hours. As per the schedule, interested candidates can apply online from March 20 to May 18. The last date for submission of applications with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is May 28 and June 7 respectively. 

According to the officials of TSCHE, only 70 per cent syllabus which has been covered, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be considered to frame EAMCET-21 question papers.Special Chief Secretary to Education Chitra Ramchandran confirmed the decision regarding the reduction of syllabus, and said that it was meant to give relief to students who could not attend classes due to the prevailing pandemic situation.According to the TSCHE officials, the Board of Intermediate Education will soon prepare and submit the document on released subjects, based on which model papers will be released for students to prepare for the exams.

