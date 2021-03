By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has knocked away Rs 1 lakh crore that should have accrued to the State exchequer this fiscal (2020-21). But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is optimistic that the upcoming Budget of 2021-22 would be encouraging as the economy has started firing on all cylinders.

The Chief Minister said the estimated loss to the State’s exchequer due to Covid-19 was Rs 50,000 crore and, as it had a cascading effect, the total loss is now touching the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark.