Rs 50,000 cr loss: Pandemic eats into Telangana govt coffers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid-19 has knocked away Rs 1 lakh crore that should have accrued to the State exchequer this fiscal (2020-21). But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is optimistic that the upcoming Budget of 2021-22 would be encouraging as the economy has started firing on all cylinders. At a review meeting with officials on the 2021-22 Budget proposals to be presented in the Assembly, Rao said allocations to various sectors will be increased as compared to the present budget. He said the estimated loss to the State’s exchequer due to Covid-19 was Rs 50,000 crore and, as it had a cascading effect, the total loss is now touching the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark.

Rao, however, said economic activity has picked up in Telangana post the Covid-19 lockdown and the State’s revenues have also increased, therefore allocations to specific sectors could be increased in the forthcoming Budget. Welfare and development works, including the distribution of sheep, will continue, he said. Also, funds will be allocated to distribute three lakh more sheep units in the 2021-22 Budget, Rao said, adding that free distribution of fish seedlings too will continue.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that Finance Minister T Harish Rao will hold department-wise meetings starting Sunday. He will take up the Budget exercise with the Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Education, Irrigation and other departments, the Chief Minister said. After Harish Rao completes the department-wise Budget exercise, the Chief Minister will conduct another meeting to fine-tune the Budget estimates.

In all probability, the Budget session of the State Legislature will commence mid-March, the Chief Minister said. Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials of the State government attended the meeting on Saturday.