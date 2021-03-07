Stop threatening voters or face heat, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in a Graduate MLC election meeting in Nagarkurnool district headquarters on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Karimnagar MP stated that the BJP won’t remain silent if the TRS leaders continue to threaten graduates, pensioners and employees for their votes. He also demanded that the pink party Minister watch their tongue.

Meanwhile, the BJP chief alleged that the pink party leaders were indulged in massive land encroachment in the district.“KCR is trying to improve his public image by selling Centre-funded schemes with his pictures,” Sanjay Kumar alleged and demanded that the TRS government release a white paper on welfare schemes being implemented by it without the support of the Central government.

Targeting former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter and TRS MLC candidate S Vani Devi, the BJP chief asked why she is contesting for a party which has joined hands with the AIMIM. He also alleged that if the TRS wins, it would affect the implementation of PRC.