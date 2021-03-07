STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugus vexed with corrupt rule of Kalvakuntlas, will elect BJP: Kishan

This indeed highlighted how dissatisfied the citizens were with the TRS regime. The State government completely failed to generate jobs.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Alleging that the people of Telangana are vexed with the corrupt rule of Kalvakuntla family, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy claimed that the State government, led by Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, has completely failed to generate employment opportunities for youngsters. He was addressing an election meeting for the party’s Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy, in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Blasting the pink party government for foisting false cases on BJP activists, Kishan stated that the voters will teach the TRS a befitting lesson in the ensuing MLC elections, like they did during the bypoll to Dubbaka Assembly constituency and the GHMC elections.

“Though the TRS spent a whopping Rs 1,000 crore for campaigns during the GHMC polls, the people voted in favour of the saffron party. This indeed highlighted how dissatisfied the citizens were with the TRS regime. The State government completely failed to generate jobs. It also did not take any steps to issue new ration cards to the poor people, even after ruling Telangana for seven years,” the Union Minister added.Referring to various schemes being implemented by the Centre, Kishan said that the BJP-led government has earmarked Rs 17,000 crore for the development of highways in Telangana. 

