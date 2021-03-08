Acid attack at Medak leaves 43-year-old woman battling for life in Hyderabad hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the world observes International Women's Day, a shocking incident occurred in Gadipeddapur village of Alladurg mandal in Medak district of Telangana where some miscreants threw acid on a 43-year-old tribal woman, who reportedly ran through the village asking for help and later collapsed near the Dr Ambedkar and Gandhi statues there. Preliminary reports say the woman was naked when she collapsed at the village centre.

The woman received severe burns, especially on her face and hands and is now battling for life at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Sources revealed that the incident occurred early in the morning at around 4am on Monday. After the woman collapsed, some people covered her with clothes and alerted the police. Later, the woman was shifted to the Sangareddy district hospital and subsequently to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

The woman has been identified as a resident of Antaiahpalle of Tekmal mandal in Medak district. She is a widow and has two daughters who live with her.

The local police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.