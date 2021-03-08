STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AIMIM to begin political journey in Andhra with municipal elections: Owaisi

Owaisi said that in the AP Assembly, the YSRCP had passed a resolution saying that the questionnaire for the NPR should be from 2010. 

Published: 08th March 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh will see the AIMIM’s political foray into the neighbouring State, party president Asaduddin Owaisi said. The party will be contesting municipal elections in Kurnool, Anantapur and Vijayawada. “I never consider municipal election as small because the AIMIM started its political journey by contesting and winning the civic polls in Hyderabad. This election will be the beginning of the AIMIM’s political journey in Andhra Pradesh,” Owaisi said. 

During a public meeting in Andhra, Owaisi demanded assurance from the YSRCP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the National Population Register-National Register of Citizens (NPR-NRC) exercise will not be implemented in the State. “The CAA-NRC-NPR exercise is set to begin again, according to reports. I was the one to rip apart the CAA bill in the Parliament in front of Modi’s MPs. What did YSRCP, Congress and TDP do? Nothing,” said the Hyderabad MP.

Owaisi said that in the AP Assembly, the YSRCP had passed a resolution saying that the questionnaire for the NPR should be from 2010. “I want to tell the YSRCP that I do not have flowers in my ears. The questionnaire prepared for the NPR is not done by State governments, they are done by the Modi government in the Centre. I demand from the YSRCP — give  me a categorical assurance that there will be no CAA-NRC-NPR exercise here in AP,” he said, adding that he hopes the YSRCP will be listening to his speech. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Telangana Andhra assembly polls
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp