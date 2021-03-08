AIMIM to begin political journey in Andhra with municipal elections: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh will see the AIMIM’s political foray into the neighbouring State, party president Asaduddin Owaisi said. The party will be contesting municipal elections in Kurnool, Anantapur and Vijayawada. “I never consider municipal election as small because the AIMIM started its political journey by contesting and winning the civic polls in Hyderabad. This election will be the beginning of the AIMIM’s political journey in Andhra Pradesh,” Owaisi said.

During a public meeting in Andhra, Owaisi demanded assurance from the YSRCP and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the National Population Register-National Register of Citizens (NPR-NRC) exercise will not be implemented in the State. “The CAA-NRC-NPR exercise is set to begin again, according to reports. I was the one to rip apart the CAA bill in the Parliament in front of Modi’s MPs. What did YSRCP, Congress and TDP do? Nothing,” said the Hyderabad MP.

Owaisi said that in the AP Assembly, the YSRCP had passed a resolution saying that the questionnaire for the NPR should be from 2010. “I want to tell the YSRCP that I do not have flowers in my ears. The questionnaire prepared for the NPR is not done by State governments, they are done by the Modi government in the Centre. I demand from the YSRCP — give me a categorical assurance that there will be no CAA-NRC-NPR exercise here in AP,” he said, adding that he hopes the YSRCP will be listening to his speech.