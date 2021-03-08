Electricity employee hangs self in Telangana

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Upset over the suspension of Telagnana Electricity Employees Union president G Nagarju, a sub-station operator hanged himself from a tree at the Polasa sub-station on Sunday. Nagaraj was placed under suspension by TSSPDCL, on Saturday, on charges of spreading rumours about the management and instigating workers to go on strike.

The sub-station operator, AB Raju, 43, was found hanging by his colleagues on Sunday. A suicide note was found near Raju’s body. In his letter he requested the government to implement Electricity Board rules for the 23,000 artisan employees working in the department. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.