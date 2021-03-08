Grasslands in Kawal Tiger Reserve to bring balance in ecosystem

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a bid to maintain a balanced ecosystem and increase the population of herbivores, which in turn will help improve the number of carnivores, the forest officials have started establishing grasslands in the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Ever since the formation of the State, the forest officials have been taking various measures to establish grasslands in the Reserve, in around six per cent area of its core zone. As part of this bid, the authorities have so far established grasslands in about 200 hectares in Kawal. The decision to establish grasslands was taken after noticing that carnivores, like tigers, have been facing a dearth of food in the forest due to lack of herbivore animals.

Though the reserve area previously had enough grasslands, the wealth got depleted due to encroachment by podu farmers and mining, as a result of which big cats started migrating to other jungles. The situation is reportedly the same in Kagaznagar forest area too. However, this bid to establish grasslands is expected to prove helpful in creating a hospitable environment for carnivores.