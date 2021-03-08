STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallanna Sagar: Pressure tactics fail to work on project oustees

The officials have tried using several tactics, such as fixing 15-day deadlines and pressuring the residents to vacate the villages, but in vain.

Published: 08th March 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Mallana Sagar

Mallana Sagar

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The residents of two villages in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district are resisting the attempts, including psychological, of the district administration and police to evacuate them before their houses come under a sheet of water once the Mallanna Sagar project is launched in three to four months.

They are not ready to vacate their houses and land in Etigadda-Kistapur and Vemulaghat villages as they feel that the compensation being offered to them is low. While they continue to hold their ground, the officials, who are racing against time to meet a deadline, are using every trick in the bag to empty out the villages.

Recently, the officials released 0.1 tmcft of water from the project’s surge pool into the reservoir, which the residents said was a tactic to frighten them. But according to the officials, they did this only to allow some water to sink into the pits dug up as part of the construction of the project. Etigadda-Kistapur and Vemulaghat, along with six other villages — Lakshmapur, Brahmana-Bandarupalli, Erravalli, Singaram, Palle Pahad and Rampur — face the threat of submergence. While most of the people in the six villages have been shifted to rehabilitation centres, the farmers in the first two have made it clear to the officials that they will not budge unless they receive the complete Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package. 

The officials have tried using several tactics, such as fixing 15-day deadlines and pressuring the residents to vacate the villages, but in vain. “Police keep on increasing the heat on us. The officials are also trying to unsettle us by setting deadlines. They are trying to forcibly evacuate us, like they did with the people of Bylampur and Kondapochamma overnight,” Ashok, a resident of Etigadda-Kistapur, said.Many residents said their intention is not to create trouble for the government. “We are ready to leave our homes if we are paid the compensation and benefits which were promised to us and those who are 18 years old and above. The government had also promised houses for single women and men as part of the R&R package,” Ashok said. 

Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Vemulaghat, said: “The authorities have been forcing us to move out in the next two months so that they can fill the reservoir with Godavari water from the surge pool. They have even closed the road to Siddipet from Etigadda-Kistapur,” he said.The officials have increased police presence in the villages, which has left the residents feeling eery. “Our villages are not Naxal-affected. But this heavy police patrolling makes one wonder if these are affected. It is unwarranted,” another resident said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar Siddipet Telangana
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp