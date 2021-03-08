Manneguda sarpanch faces suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Manneguda Sarpanch Chellapuram Vinod Goud for taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh, the officials wrote to the Vikarabad district panchayat raj officer (DPRO) for suspending the tainted sarpanch. Sources said that the DPRO is most likely to take action against the sarpanch for his misconduct and negligence in performing duties.

ACB officials have also received reports that Goud, forced the panchayat office staff into manipulating records. He amassed illegal properties by accepting mamools from people and the evidence for the same has been submitted to the investigation agency. To cross check documents and the incriminatory evidence that were seized during his arrest, ACB officials are likely to take him into custody. Sources said that the investigation agency is likely to add more sections to the chargesheet or register fresh cases against him.