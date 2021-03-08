STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine years on, families yet to be relocated from Kawal

After Collector’s meet, officials say the process has picked up pace.

The process has not been commenced till date.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though it has been almost nine years since Kawal was declared as the 42nd tiger reserve in India, the officials concerned are yet to take up relocation of villages from its core and buffer areas. The process has not been commenced till date, even after the government sanctioning funds to shift families living in Kawal to safer areas in a phased manner, as a result of which the reserve has become inhospitable for big cats, sources said.

Speaking to Express, Khanapur Range Divisional Forest Officer U Koteswara Rao said that a total of Rs 14.20 crore was sanctioned by the Central (60%) and State (40%) governments for the relocation of about 142 families living in the hamlets of Rampur and Maisampet, as part of the first phase. He also mentioned that the process has finally picked up pace and will be commenced soon.

In the meantime, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui organised a review meeting with the officials of Forest and other departments, on January 5, to discuss various measures to be adopted to take up the relocation.
During the meeting, the Collector directed the revenue officials to work hand-in-hand with the authorities of other departments and submit a report.After studying this report, the Collector will release a draft notification and then, in a short period of time, issue notices to the villagers with further details regarding the relocation.

When Express interacted with a few residents of these hamlets, they expressed their willingness to relocate if the authorities provide them decent compensation. According to sources, the locals have been given two options — either they can take Rs 10 lakh in cash or accept a house site as compensation. The officials have already identified a plot to construct homes for those wish to take house sites.

Two phases

While the residents of Rampur and Maisampet hamlets will be relocated as part of the first phase, the officials will evacuate those living in Dongapalli, Alinagar and Mallial areas in the next phase. Express learnt the officials have already carried out surveys in the first two villages

