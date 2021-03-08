Telangana MLC polls: Officials to visit homes of absentee voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 teams, headed by poll officers and GHMC deputy commissioners, have been constituted in Hyderabad district to ascertain the list of absentee voters — people with disability, citizens over 80 years of age, and Covid-19 patients. These voters will be visited at their homes so that they can cast their votes in the upcoming MLC polls.

The teams will carry the required number of Form 13-A (Declaration by Elector), 13-D (Instructions for Guidance of Electors) and 13-D (covers to enclose Form 13-A and Postal Ballot paper), to the homes of absentee voters. They will also bring along a sealed drop box in a special vehicle with police escort, and provide the absentee voters Form 13-A, Form 13-D and postal ballot papers.

Dates of visit

March 9

PwD voters

March 10

Citizens above 80 years of age

Covid-19 patients: March 11 and 12