Telangana Open Data policy a ‘cultural change’ for govt depts, most datasets outdated

The IT Department is trying a bottoms-up approach by educating departments in the benefits of open data, rather than going for a top-down approach.

Published: 08th March 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been five years since the Telangana government rolled out its Open Data Policy, which aims at bringing datasets from different departments on a single platform to increase transparency in governance. But a look at the portal for Open Data shows that most of the databases uploaded on it are outdated as they go back to two years; in some cases even five.

The portal — data.telangana.gov.in — houses datasets from all departments such as the municipal administration, agriculture, irrigation, welfare and industries. 

Except for Telangana’s weather data which is procured from the Department of Planning, transportation data from the Department of Transport and data from the Roads and Buildings Department, none of the datasets are up to date. 

Officials involved in this initiative informed Express that it has been a learning curve for those working in the State government’s departments, who are inherently not used to sharing information, especially datasets. The officials are making the departments aware of the benefits of the open data policy. “It is a cultural change for these departments,” an official said.

To procure data, officials approach various government departments. “The department has to understand what kind of data to generate and how to generate it. The data can be in different formats too. It is up to the department to decide what to disclose and what not to,” the official said. 

Covid-19 has also played spoilsport as these departments could not be approached for most part of 2020. 
However, now that there is a semblance of normalcy, officials have assured that more departments would share such data, albeit it will be a slow process.The IT Department is trying a bottoms-up approach by educating departments in the benefits of open data, rather than going for a top-down approach.

Policy applicable for non-classified data

“There is a large quantum of data generated at the cost of public funds by various organisations and institutions in the State. The Telangana State Open Data Policy is designed so as to apply to all non-classified data collected using public funds held by various ministries, departments and subordinate offices,” states the policy

