STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two boys sexually assault five-year-old girl in Telangana

Every day in the morning, as they went to work, they'd have to leave the child at home.

Published: 08th March 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by two boys in Thimmapur village of Sangem mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Sunday. The girl’s father is a farmer and her mother is a daily-wage worker. Every day in the morning, they would go to work and leave the child at home. On Sunday also, the girl was alone at home, while her  father went to work and her mother had gone to Anganwadi to collect nutritional supplement for the little girl. 

Meanwhile, two boys living in the neighbourhood, who used to visit their house regularly also came on Sunday to play with the girl. However, the 14-year-old boy, studying in Class IX, along with a nine-year-old boy, studying in Class VI, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl’s mother returned home and found that the girl was not well, she took her to the nearest hospital and that’s when the girl told her parents about the horrifying incident. The parents of the girl immediately approached the Sangem police and filed a complaint. Speaking to Express, Mamnoor ACP, A Naresh Kumar said that the girl’s parents filed a complaint against the two minor boys, after which the girl was sent for medical examination. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigation has begun, said Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thimmapur village Warangal Telangana women safety
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp