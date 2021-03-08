Two boys sexually assault five-year-old girl in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by two boys in Thimmapur village of Sangem mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Sunday. The girl’s father is a farmer and her mother is a daily-wage worker. Every day in the morning, they would go to work and leave the child at home. On Sunday also, the girl was alone at home, while her father went to work and her mother had gone to Anganwadi to collect nutritional supplement for the little girl.

Meanwhile, two boys living in the neighbourhood, who used to visit their house regularly also came on Sunday to play with the girl. However, the 14-year-old boy, studying in Class IX, along with a nine-year-old boy, studying in Class VI, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl’s mother returned home and found that the girl was not well, she took her to the nearest hospital and that’s when the girl told her parents about the horrifying incident. The parents of the girl immediately approached the Sangem police and filed a complaint. Speaking to Express, Mamnoor ACP, A Naresh Kumar said that the girl’s parents filed a complaint against the two minor boys, after which the girl was sent for medical examination. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigation has begun, said Kumar.