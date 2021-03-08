Which country and whose dharma is BJP working for, asks KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the saffron party claimed it was working for the country and ‘dharma’ if someone questioned them on their promises, but for “which country and whose dharma?”

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here on Sunday, the IT Minister blasted the Opposition parties and asked citizens not to get carried away by their allegations. Stating that Telangana had not received even a single rupee from the Covid-19 stimulus package by the Centre, Rama Rao said, “If we question them, they speak about India and Pakistan, Akbar, Bin-Laden, etc. How are Akbar and Bin Laden connected to Telangana?”

Revanth challenges KTR to join in hunger strike

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday challenged TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to join him in launching a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from March 8 to get the pending promises made to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, fulfilled. In an open letter to KTR, Revanth said: “I would like to remind you that the CM told Modi during the inauguration of Mission Bhagiratha that the State needed only his love and affection and not any money. Come for the hunger strike, else you will remain as traitors of Telangana in the minds of the people.”