Women in khaki pushing the boundaries in Telangana

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tatikonda Nirmala, a woman police constable attached to Raidurgam police station under Cyberabad commissionerate, joined the force in 2014, but it was only a few months ago that she was assigned night patrolling duties.

Like Nirmala, several women constables in Telangana, particularly under the tri-commissionerates in the city, were once confined to duties within the police station. They are now extending their services to all the wings of the police department, including first responder patrolling duties, on par with their male counterparts. The State’s police department began roping in women for patrolling duties towards the end of 2020. The move has been showing great results. DCP of Balanagar PV Padmaja says that with the recent recruitment, the strength of policewomen in the department has almost doubled.

“In addition to patrolling, they are now assisting others in crime investigations, are part of technical teams, and are performing court duties by briefing the victims beforehand.” Speaking to Express, Nirmala, a mother of two, says that the shortage of women in the force has often limited their duties to handling other women who visit police stations.

“But now, with our increased strength in every police station, we have the opportunity to work in all the wings of policing. Since patrol teams are the first responders, we take it up as a challenge. I am happy with my job,” she says.

“Raidurgam is located along the city’s IT corridor. So the calls we get in the night are usually from women techies complaining of some nuisance,” says Nirmala. Constable Poloju Swathi, deputed to the Kushaiguda police station, says, “Grievances at night are mostly related to family or alcohol issues. Unlike men, we have the advantage of being able to approach women at any point of time. This also helps the victims open up to us.”