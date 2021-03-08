Yellamma Cheruvu turns into dumping yard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the city experiencing floods last year, highlighting the problem of poor upkeep of the city’s lakes and their encroachment, strict measures required for protection of water bodies seems to be missing in Hyderabad.

Some residents of the Jayanagar Colony, who are members of the NGO Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL) in Kukatpally, shot pictures and videos of construction debris and other waste being dumped in the full tank level of the Yellamma Cheruvu.

On Saturday, residents wrote to Kukatpally tahsildar alleging that dumping of constriction debris was taking place at the behest of GHMC staff. They urged the tahsildar to take corrective action.

G Balaswamy, one of the complainants, said: “In 2011, after we approached the High Court, an order was passed stating that no portion of the Yellamma Cheruvu should be filled by private individuals or government agencies. The court directions are being blatantly violated.”