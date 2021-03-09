AIG celebrates women staffers for their sacrifices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saluting the efforts of women healthcare staff during the pandemic, the AIG Hospitals felicitated its women workforce on the occasion of Women’s Day on Monday. Stating that nearly 50 per cent of all its staff were women, Chairman of AIG Hospital Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that this day was to acknowledge the hard work, the sacrifices, and talent successful women had.

AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar

Reddy shares a lighter moment with colleagues

during Women’s Day celebrations at AIG

Hospitals in Hyderabad on Monday |

VINAY MADAPU

“We are proud to say that as a hospital we have 200 plus consultants of which 35 per cent are women, 874 nursing staff of which 90 per cent are women and 1,759 other staff of which 52 per cent are women. This is how we practice gender equality,” said Dr Reddy.

This is seen to be very progressive as the industry average of women participation in the workforce is around 18 per cent, added the hospital. Sreesha Merla, a member of the National Companies Law Appellate Tribunal, saluted the women healthcare workers.

“One of the biggest hidden pandemic women healthcare workers have had to face is that they have lived in persistent fear of infecting their family members as they did their duty of frontline staff,” she said. Apart from the recognition, the hospital group also encouraged women to lead healthy lives. “I want to tell all my women staff that we are here for you. There would be gender disparities to fight, but we have to carry forward the work,” said Dr Carol Ann Reddy, Dermatologist and wife of Dr Nageshwar Reddy.