Bandi prays at Bhadrachalam for Rama Rajyam in Telangana

He said that it was time to change KCR’s name to DP Rao and that the people of the State would give him a DPR during the upcoming MLC poll.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during his visit to the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Monday, came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly not releasing funds for the temple’s development. Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Lord Rama temple, Sanjay said he prayed for “Rama Rajyam” to be established in Telangana. 

He alleged that the CM had announced in 2015 that he would give Rs 100 crore for the development of the temple, but had not released even a single rupee, only because he and his family members did not own any land there. 

“KCR is the only Chief Minister who is so busy in his farmhouse that he has no time for anything else. He broke tradition by not offering clothes and talambralu during the celestial wedding of Lord Rama,” he said.

Accusing the CM’s family of working for only ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu,’ he said that the Central government had allotted Rs 30 crore for the development of the Lord Rama temple, but the CM had not yet given the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the project. He said that it was time to change KCR’s name to DP Rao and that the people of the State would give him a DPR during the upcoming MLC poll.

