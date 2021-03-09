Centre asks Telangana govt to take suitable action in case of slain maoist-turned-gangster Nayeem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana for ‘action as appropriate’ in the case of slain maoist-turned-gangster Nayeem, following a representation made by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG).

The FGG had recently written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking a CBI probe into the cases related to Nayeem.

M Padmanabha Reddy, FGG secretary, wrote to the Chief Secretary on Monday detailing the need for a CBI investigation in the Nayeem case. In his letter, Padmanabha stated that after Nayeem was killed in an encounter in 2016, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the State government, but it was not able to function effectively. Since it was widely reported that Nayeem’s activities were spread in the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa, where he also owned properties, the SIT faced a lot of problem in conducting inquiries in these States.

He said that after Nayeem’s encounter, the weapons, bullet-proof jackets, diaries detailing his contacts and activities, along with crores of money were seized. If the information in these diaries were to be made public, the names of several government officials and politicians will come out. “The Special Investigation Team constituted about four and a half years ago is not able to effectively inquire into the case due to local pulls and pressures,” Padmanabha said.