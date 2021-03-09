STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No dumpyard until PCB nod: HC to Telangana civic body

The petitioners’ contended that the said dumpyard could not be set up in the vicinity of a residential area without satisfying the statutory clearances and public hearing process.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Monday restricted the Siddipet District Collector and Dubbaka municipality from constructing a dumpyard near a residential area, until the State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) granted them a written permission. “No dumpyard should be raised at the proposed site in the event of the Board denying permission for the same,” the court added.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order while disposing of a petition filed by the residents of Lachapet ward in Dubbaka municipality against the establishment of a dumpyard in Survey Number 1119.

The petitioners’ contended that the said dumpyard could not be set up in the vicinity of a residential area without satisfying the statutory clearances and public hearing process. The standing counsel for the municipality submitted that the government has already sanctioned funds for constructing the dumpyard, and e-procurement tenders have been called for and finalised. The standing counsel for the TSPCB, however, said that the Board has not received any application from the municipal commissioner on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana TSPCB Dubbaka
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp