No dumpyard until PCB nod: HC to Telangana civic body

The Telangana High Court on Monday restricted the Siddipet District Collector and Dubbaka municipality from constructing a dumpyard near a residential area, until the State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) granted them a written permission. “No dumpyard should be raised at the proposed site in the event of the Board denying permission for the same,” the court added.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order while disposing of a petition filed by the residents of Lachapet ward in Dubbaka municipality against the establishment of a dumpyard in Survey Number 1119.

The petitioners’ contended that the said dumpyard could not be set up in the vicinity of a residential area without satisfying the statutory clearances and public hearing process. The standing counsel for the municipality submitted that the government has already sanctioned funds for constructing the dumpyard, and e-procurement tenders have been called for and finalised. The standing counsel for the TSPCB, however, said that the Board has not received any application from the municipal commissioner on the matter.