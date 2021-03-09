Officials planting saplings on patta lands, claim Telangana ryots

U Mahesh By

JANGAON: A new row has erupted in Jangaon district after the farmers of Narmetta, Tharigoppula and Jangaon mandals alleged that the authorities concerned are planting Haritha Haram (HH) saplings in their fields without asking or taking permission from the respective land owners.Farmers claim that the district officials, without even considering the fact most such lands have proper pattas, are carrying out the drive, which was locally launched by MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

Ryots from three mandals claim saplings are being planted

on their lands without their permission

A few distressed ryots whom Express spoke to said they are contemplating to move the High Court.Nagampalli Anjaiah, a farmer from Hanmanthapur village in Narmetta mandal, said: “I have eight acres of farmland, for which I have a patta. One day, village officials, along with a few local TRS leaders, came here with an earthmover and started digging the land for plantating Haritha Haram saplings.

A good portion of my paddy got damaged. When I questioned them as to who gave them permission, they said it was for road expansion works. But the MRO and R&B Department officials said they have not received any such proposals. When we tried to remove the saplings, the cops stopped us and are now threatening us.”

The farmer further alleged that authorities were working at the behest of the local MLA and his aides, who are realtors, and want the Jangaon road to be widened for the land prices to rise.R&B officials said they hadn’t received any official communication to expand the road upto 50 metres.MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy said the allegations were baseless and created by Opposition parties. He said all processes were being carried out as per rules for the road expansion.