STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Officials planting saplings on patta lands, claim Telangana ryots

A few distressed ryots whom Express spoke to said they are contemplating to move the High Court.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

For representational purposes

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: A new row has erupted in Jangaon district after the farmers of Narmetta, Tharigoppula and Jangaon mandals alleged that the authorities concerned are planting Haritha Haram (HH) saplings in their fields without asking or taking permission from the respective land owners.Farmers claim that the district officials, without even considering the fact most such lands have proper pattas, are carrying out the drive, which was locally launched by MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. 

A farmer walks by an agricultural land in Jangaon district.
Ryots from three mandals claim saplings are being planted
on their lands without their permission

A few distressed ryots whom Express spoke to said they are contemplating to move the High Court.Nagampalli Anjaiah, a farmer from Hanmanthapur village in Narmetta mandal, said: “I have eight acres of farmland, for which I have a patta. One day, village officials, along with a few local TRS leaders, came here with an earthmover and started digging the land for plantating Haritha Haram saplings.

A good portion of my paddy got damaged. When I questioned them as to who gave them permission, they said it was for road expansion works. But the MRO and R&B Department officials said they have not received any such proposals. When we tried to remove the saplings, the cops stopped us and are now threatening us.”

The farmer further alleged that authorities were working at the behest of the local MLA and his aides, who are realtors, and want the Jangaon road to be widened for the land prices to rise.R&B officials said they hadn’t received any official communication to expand the road upto 50 metres.MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy said the allegations were baseless and created by Opposition parties. He said all processes were being carried out as per rules for the road expansion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Jangaon
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp