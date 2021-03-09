Stressed Mallanna Sagar oustee dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A resident of Mogilicheruvu tanda, one of the villages which would be submerged by the Mallanna Sagar project, died of a heart attack at Gajwel Hospital in Siddipet district on Monday. For the past three to four days, the resident had been involved in heated arguments with officials over payment of compensation for land he had given up for the project.

Banoth Hanumanthu, 35, a tribal, owned five acres of land in the tanda, of which two acres is patta land and the remaining three is assigned land. So far, the concerned authorities had not paid him compensation for the assigned land. For the past three days, the police, along with Siddipet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P Ananthareddy and Togita tahsildar G Bal Reddy had been directing the oustees to vacate their houses and move to the rehabilitation colony located at Mutraj Palli near Gajwel.

Tirupati, a member of the tanda, said Hanumanthu got into an altercation with authorities who were telling them to vacate the houses. Hanumanthu underwent severe stress due to the authorities’ visit as he had not received any compensation for three acres of his assigned land, Tirupati said. Hanumanthu suffered a heart attack when a survey team was measuring the structure of the houses on Monday.Hanumanthu is survived by his wife and three children. Post his death, villagers have expressed anger over authorities not giving the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package compensation to Hanumanthu’s mother.