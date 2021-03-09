STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stressed Mallanna Sagar oustee dies of heart attack

A resident of Mogilicheruvu tanda, one of the villages which would be submerged by the Mallanna Sagar project, died of a heart attack at Gajwel Hospital in Siddipet district on Monday.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET :  A resident of Mogilicheruvu tanda, one of the villages which would be submerged by the Mallanna Sagar project, died of a heart attack at Gajwel Hospital in Siddipet district on Monday. For the past three to four days, the resident had been involved in heated arguments with officials over payment of compensation for land he had given up for the project.

Banoth Hanumanthu, 35, a tribal, owned five acres of land in the tanda, of which two acres is patta land and the remaining three is assigned land. So far, the concerned authorities had not paid him compensation for the assigned land. For the past three days, the police, along with Siddipet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P Ananthareddy and Togita tahsildar G Bal Reddy had been directing the oustees to vacate their houses and move to the rehabilitation colony located at Mutraj Palli near Gajwel.

Tirupati, a member of the tanda, said Hanumanthu got into an altercation with authorities who were telling them to vacate the houses. Hanumanthu underwent severe stress due to the authorities’ visit as he had not received any compensation for three acres of his assigned land, Tirupati said. Hanumanthu suffered a heart attack when a survey team was measuring the structure of the houses on Monday.Hanumanthu is survived by his wife and three children. Post his death, villagers have expressed anger over authorities not giving the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package compensation to Hanumanthu’s mother.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar project Telangana
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp