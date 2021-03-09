Telangana health director falls ill, admitted in Apollo Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, who has led the battle against Covid-19 in Telangana, fell ill on Monday and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills.

It is learnt that Dr Srinivasa Rao felt uneasy after which he was admitted to the hospital for a cardiac check-up. During the peak of the pandemic, the administrator suffered from high BP owing to work stress and was also advised medicines to control the same. Late on Monday evening, Apollo Hospitals issued a statement stating that he was stable and undergoing investigations.