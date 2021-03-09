Telangana makes grand plans for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav; Rs 25 crore sanctioned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ in a grand manner for 75 weeks, from March 12 to August 15, 2021, to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for this purpose.

Rao announced the same after participating in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from BRKR Bhavan on Monday. He has directed the officials to organise the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav in an elaborate manner, in line with the nationwide celebrations planned by the Central government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a video conference hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotstav on Monday

While State Government Advisor (Cultural Affairs) KV Ramanachary will be appointed as the chairman of the celebrations committee, secretaries of various departments will be appointed as members of the committee.After the video conference with the PM, Rao held a high-level meeting and instructed the officials on how to organise the celebrations. The Mahotsav will be inaugurated in Hyderabad and Warangal. The Chief Minister will take part in the inaugural function at Public Gardens here on March 12, while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will attend the programme to be organised in Warangal on the same day.

During the meeting, Rao instructed the officials to organise the celebrations amidst peace and harmony. Tributes will be paid to the freedom fighters and martyrs. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the tricolour will be hoisted at 75 important locations, like the Sanjeevaiah Park, across the State. Rao has also instructed the officials to organise essay writing competitions, debates, elocutions etc.