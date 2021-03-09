STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt told to fill Physical Education Teacher vacancies in schools

It also asked the State to issue a fresh list of selected candidates within two weeks. 

Published: 09th March 2021 08:20 AM

Exercise

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Paving the way for filling vacant Physical Education Teacher (PET) posts, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government and its public service commission (TSPSC) to fill up these posts in social, backward classes, tribal and minorities welfare residential educational institutions. It also asked the State to issue a fresh list of selected candidates within two weeks. 

The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order while disposing of the appeals filed by the State government and various residential educational institutions challenging the order of a single judge. 

In September 2019, the single judge passed the order impugned in petitions filed by several unemployed persons, who are non-graduates (diploma holders), challenging the notification issued in April 2017 by the TSPSC for filling 616 vacancies of PET posts. The judge ordered for the identification of PET posts, and to prescribe a higher cut off mark for graduates who are eligible as per the NCTE regulations.

