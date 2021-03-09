Tribal woman set afire in Telangana

By Express News Service

MEDAK/MAHABUBABAD : The festive spirit of International Women’s Day was marred by two heart-wrenching incidents in Telangana on Monday.

In Gadipeddapur village of Alladurg mandal in Medak district, a man poured petrol on a 43-year-old tribal woman and set her ablaze.

She reportedly ran through the village asking for help before collapsing. The woman is now battling for her life at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Alladurg Sub-Inspector A Mohan Reddy said that the perpetrator who burnt the tribal woman had been identified as Putnala Sadat of Gadipeddapur village. The tribal woman, belonging to Malkapur thanda of Tekmal mandal, went to Jogipet Market at around 12 pm on Sunday and did not return home till late in the night.

The woman and the accused, who is known to her, consumed toddy at a shop in Gadipeddapur village.

After a fued broke between the two, the accused who was in an inebriated condition, brought petrol, poured it on the woman and burnt her.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Monday, around 4 am. After that, the woman ran through the village asking for help and collapsed at the village centre. She suffered severe burns on her face, hands and other parts of the body.

As the locals heard the commotion, some of them covered the woman with clothes and alerted the police. The woman was shifted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital and later to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

The police are probing if some others were also involved in the incident. Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare Commissioner D Divya said that the department will be taking appropriate measures. The tribal woman has suffered 70 per cent burns and is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, in Burgupahad, a newborn baby girl was found in bushes, according to Dornakal SI V Bhadri Naik.