TRS leaders stooping to new lows, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that TRS leaders were forcing voters to pledge allegiance to the party, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that ruling party has stooped to new lows in the Graduates’ MLC election campaign. Uttam, while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, said that TRS leaders were adopting illegal means to win the MLC elections. “The ruling party leaders, including Ministers, MPs and MLAs, are openly threatening the voters of Graduates’ constituencies of dire consequences if they didn’t vote for the party’s candidates,” Uttam alleged.

“We have lodged a complaint against the same with the ECI. We have also submitted video evidence. Inaction by the ECI would prompt us to suspect that the commission is in collusion with the TRS to manipulate the MLC elections,” Uttam said. He said that the TRS party was insulting all the graduates by indulging in unethical practices.

Uttam said that KCR used to be a critic of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao when he was in power at the Centre. “However, he is now trying to encash PV’s reputation by exploiting his family members,” he said.

