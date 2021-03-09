TRS MP makes a case for ITIR in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making a special mention of the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy demanded that the Central government sanction the project to Telangana for the benefit of unemployed youth in the State.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao have been requesting the approval of ITIR, but the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is being lackadaisical. Had Hyderabad been given ITIR, employment generation would have increased by now,” the TRS MP said.