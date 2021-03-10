34 IPS posts vacant in TS, says Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As against the sanctioned strength of 139 IPS officers in the State, 34 posts are lying vacant. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided this information to a question raised by TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Union Minister said that the batch-size of IPS (direct recruit) was increased from 88 to 103 from Civil Services Examinations (CSE) in 2005 and to 200 from CSE-2020.

No closure of centres

To a question raised by N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Telangana government did not make any announcement on closure of paddy procurement centres. “The procurement at MSP is being done by Central and State agencies under various schemes of the government. Besides, the overall market also responds to declaration of MSP and government’s procurement operations, which results in private procurement on or above the MSP for various notified crops,” the Union Minister said.