Ahead of MLC polls, KCR assures higher fitment for government employees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barely five days ahead of the elections to two graduates’ constituencies of the State Legislative Council, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to have assured employee unions that fitment in their pay would be one or two per cent more than what their counterparts in AP are currently receiving.

The CM gave the assurance after a meeting with the TGOs and TNGOs at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. The AP government had announced 27% interim relief to its employees in July, 2019. The Telangana employees unions are now hoping that there would be around 29% hike in their salaries.

According to leaders of TGOs and TNGOs, including V Mamatha and M Rajender, the Chief Minister told them that he would make a statement to this effect in the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly, most probably after March 19.

The announcement may also include enhancement of employees’ retirement age from 58 to 61 years. Rao reportedly told them that the fitment would be reasonable, irrespective of the recommendations of the PRC. The PRC had recommended 7.5% fitment.

He also assured to bring back the Class IV employees of Telangana origin, who are currently working in AP Secretariat, and signed the related file on Tuesday. He also promised that the family pension scheme would be extended to the employees who are under Contributory Pension Scheme.

Budget session from March 15

Hyderabad: The seventh session of the State Legislature (Budget) will commence on March 15. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session of the Legislature at 11 am. Condolences to sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah and other former members would be adopted on March 16. The debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address is likely to be taken up on March 17. Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to present the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on March 18.