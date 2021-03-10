AIMIM to contest three seats in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a press meet on Tuesday and said that his party would contest in three seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

The Hyderabad-based party has gone into an alliance with the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). It will contest elections in Vaniyambadi, Sankarapuram, and Krishnagiri, all seats with significant Muslim population.

The Hyderabad MP, however, did not provide any clear answer when asked about the West Bengal elections. There, Owaisi had attempted to tie up with Abbas Siddiqui, an influential cleric. However, it hit a road block after Siddiqui sided with the float.

Meanwhile, Owaisi slammed the Centre for the rising fuel prices. He said, “The government is enemy of motorists. It must reduce taxes and gas prices must also be reduced.” He said,

“I have appealed to the Telangana government that there is a need for peace in old Nizamabad & old Adilabad. Except for recent two incidents including Bhainsa, TS has been peaceful.”