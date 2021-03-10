STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhila’s family gets conditional bail

They have also been told to furnish two sureties and appear before the investigation officer concerned once a week.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a relief to the accused in the Bowenpally kidnap case, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted conditional anticipatory bail to former AP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram, brother Jagat Vikhyat Reddy, father-in-law Murali Nath Naidu and mother-in-law Madhoor Kiran Mai.

Akhila Priya is the prime accused in the case relating to a land dispute in Hafeezpet, while Bhargav Ram is accused number three. Besides, the court granted regular bail to two other accused -- N Mallikarjuna Reddy and M Siddhartha. Justice G Sri Devi directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation, not influence the witnesses and surrender their passports before the magistrate concerned. 

They have also been told to furnish two sureties and appear before the investigation officer concerned once a week.On January 22, a local court in Secunderabad had granted conditional bail to Akhila Priya, who was arrested on January 6. Her husband and brother were at large since then but when the local court dismissed his anticipatory bail application recently, Bhargav Ram approached the HC for relief.

