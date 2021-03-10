At least five killed for insurance money, gang held

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda police, on Tuesday, busted a five-member gang that allegedly killed people for insurance money. Producing the accused persons before the media on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) AV Ranganath said that the gang had claimed a total of `1,59,40,000 from insurance companies by murdering policy holders and making it look like they died in accidents.

The members of the gang, who were arrested by the Miryalaguda police, have been identified as Dheeravat Raju, Vemula Kondal, Kanchi Shiva, Mandadi Sai Sampath and Devireddy Harika. All of them have been sent to judicial remand.

The SP said that the accused targeted insurance policy holders, who were involved in illicit relationships, suffered from an illness, or were troubled by alcoholism. They claimed the policy money with the help of the victims’ spouses or other family members, and split the cash. Most victims were killed within a year, or a year after they took insurance policies.Also, the victims were often murdered on the road, so that the perpetrators could make it look like an accident. Five murders at the hands of the gang have been reported so far.

Police suspect that another 15 persons are involved in the crime. “A detailed investigation is underway. We are also looking at claims that were made a year after taking a policy,” said the SP. He lauded the Miryalaguda cops for their efforts.