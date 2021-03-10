Controversy apart, Bigg Boss’ Harika to remain tourism ambassador

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After State Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud had reportedly expressed unhappiness over the appointment of the department’s brand ambassador without his knowledge, leading to speculations of the ambassador’s removal, the department dispelled the speculations on Tuesday.

Bigg Boss (Telugu) 4 contestant and YouTube influencer Alekhya Harika was appointed to the post by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC). The appointment was made by TSTDC Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday.

However, her appointment had become mired in controversy after there were speculations that Goud as well as senior officials of the department were unhappy over her appointment, as it was made without their knowledge.

Putting an end to speculations, Srinivas Gupta told Express that Harika’s appointment had been confirmed and speculations of her removal were false. “The rumours of senior leaders being unhappy over her appointment are completely baseless. The State Tourism Minister, TSTDC MD and other officials were aware of her appointment before it was finalised,” Gupta said.

He added that soon after the Covid-induced lockdown, the Tourism sector had been hit drastically, and to be able to bounce back, the department needed more online publicity of tourism destinations in the State.

“Harika has a strong online presence and this will help us get more social media attention, especially from youngsters, to encourage them to explore more local destinations in the State.”

Harika, who has around one million followers on Instagram and around 1.6 million on Youtube, expressed happiness over her appointment. She told Express, “As a native of Telangana, it is an honour that I am getting a chance to promote the abundant, scenic destinations in the State through my work. I am thankful to both the Tourism Minister and the TSTDC chairperson for giving me this opportunity.”