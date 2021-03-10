FGG demands govt table VC, FC reports

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday demanded that the State government should table the reports of the Vigilance Commission (VC) and the State Finance Commission in the State Legislature in the ensuing Budget session. FFG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to this effect.

“Vigilance Commission submits its annual reports regarding corruption related issues in the State. Since the formation of the State, not a single report of the VC has been placed on the floor of the House. The purpose of doing so is that citizens will have an idea of the efforts of the government to control corruption in administration,” read a letter written by the FFG to the Governor.

Likewise, the State Finance Commission was supposed to recommend allocation of certain percentage of funds to Panchayats and Municipalities. Since the formation of Telangana, not a single report of the FC was tabled in the Legislature, claims FGG.

“Now and then, the State government releases some funds to the local bodies as an act of grace and not as a right,” Padmanabha Reddy said, and demanded that the State government table the VC and FC reports in the Budget session.