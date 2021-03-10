KT Rama Rao keeps up attack on Centre over funding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Central government, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Narendra Modi government had done nothing for Telangana since the formation of the State.

Participating in the Legislative Council election campaign, Rama Rao recalled that the Centre had not fulfilled the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “The taxes collected from the State by the Centre were Rs 2.72 lakh crore in the last six years and in turn, the State got only Rs 1.40 lakh crore,” he said.

Meanwhile, at an election campaign in Champapet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said injustice was done to Telangana in the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) report as there was a cut of Rs 14,000 crore in funding for the State. He also objected to the percentage of the State’s share in central taxes being reduced to 2.13 per cent from 2.43 per cent in the FFC. The total cut imposed by the Centre on the State was Rs 20,000 crore, he alleged.