Leopard devours calf in Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Hours after a leopard killed a calf in Dhulapuram village in Mulugu district on Tuesday morning, forest officials sounded an alert in Eturnagaram and Wazeedu mandals.

They also spotted its pugmarks in the area, apart from those of a tiger’s in Ailapur forest of Eturnagaram mandal. A few days ago, the leopard was found sitting on a tree near Kongala and Dhulapuram villages in Wazeedu.

The Forest Department has put its staff on vigil. Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Forest Officer (DFO) SV Pradeep Kumar said they are keeping an eye on the movements of the big cats using camera traps and by taking the help of experts.