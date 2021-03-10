MANUU online workshop for teachers

HYDERABAD: A three-day online workshop on developing Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for Urdu medium and Madarsa teachers commenced at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Tuesday. The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), MANUU, is conducting the workshop till March 11. Over 700 teachers are participating in this online workshop, MANUU said in a release on Tuesday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Small town, big dreams: Akash is the limit for this Balrampur boy
Kohli & Co spoilt for choice in bowling, playing 3 spinners, 3 pacers will provide balance
DMK chief Stalin rues 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee
Chinese national sustains minor injuries in attack in Pakistan
Congress announces list of 26 candidates for Assam polls