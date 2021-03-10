MANUU online workshop for teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-day online workshop on developing Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for Urdu medium and Madarsa teachers commenced at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Tuesday. The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), MANUU, is conducting the workshop till March 11. Over 700 teachers are participating in this online workshop, MANUU said in a release on Tuesday.