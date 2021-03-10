Pink turning saffron? TRS banks on Hanuman, Shiva

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: To face the BJP politically, TRS also appears to be embracing the Hindutva ideology. Upon instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday performed Bhoomi Pooja for ‘Ramakoti Stupam,’ which is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 90 lakh, at the Hanuman Temple on Kondagattu hillock.

In addition to this, akin to the BJP’s fondness for Rama Mantra, the TRS is planning to constitute a committee to initiate ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ chants at every household across the State from March 17 onwards.Speaking at the pooja, Reddy said the construction of the stupam would be completed by June 4 and the government was planning to develop the Lord Hanuman temple on Kondagattu on par with the Yadadri temple.

Kavitha said the temple was an auspicious one for people of Telangana. She said plans had been made to constitute a ‘Kondagattu Anjaneya Seva Samithi’ which would chant ‘Hanuman Parayana’ at every household across the State from March 17 onwards. In addition to this, every day, for two hours in the evening, a Hanuman Chalisa chanting programme will begin across the State, she informed.

The TRS has also made plans to celebrate Mahasivaratri in a big way. The three-day Mahasivaratri Jatara would be conducted on a grand scale, Indrakaran Reddy said. On Tuesday, he also visited the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. He said they were expecting about four lakh pilgrims to visit the temple in three days from both the Telugu states, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Pilgrims who visit temple should wear a mask and maintain physical distance, he said.

On the occasion of Mahasivaratri on March 11 in Vemulawada, MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, Indrakaran Reddy, Ministers Eatala Rajender, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar will present Pattu Vastrams to Lord Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy.

Chopper rides to give aerial views of Jatara

Helicopter services will operate from Wednesday onwards for three days so that devotees can get aerial glimpses of the Mahasivaratri Jatara. The chopper ride from Vemulawada to Nampalli will take seven minutes and each ticket costs Rs 3,000. If pilgrims want to get an aerial view of the Mid Manair dam and reservoir, they can opt for a 15-minute ride costing Rs 5,500. Bookings can be made by contacting the numbers 9400399999, 7483432752, 9980005519 and 9544444693, temple authorities stated in a press release