Status quo on prayers at Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Hyderabad urged petitioners to approach higher authorities in regards to permission for conducting prayers in the mosque located at the top of Charminar. It was responding to an RTI filed by Hyderabad Congress Committee vice-chairman Mohammed Arshad Khan. “When Charminar was declared a monument, the mosque was not functional then. We want to maintain the status quo,” an ASI official said. The official said that Khan was directed to approach higher authorities, such as the ASI headquarters in New Delhi for permission.

The Congress member also wants to take the matter up with Waqf Board. He had reportedly written to the Waqf Board Chariman Mohammed Saleem to rehabilitate the mosque in Charminar. Syed Asgar Bilgrami’s Landmarks of the Deccan says that during the Qutb Shahi period the first storey of Charminar was used as a madrasa and a cubicle for students.

Monument’s first storey was used as madrasa

Syed Asgar Bilgrami’s Landmarks of the Deccan says that during the Qutb Shahi period, the first storey of the Charminar was used as a madrasa and as a cubicle for students