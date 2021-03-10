STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana doesn't want cap on quota in education, jobs

Published: 10th March 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is likely to inform the Supreme Court that there should not be a 50 per cent cap on reservations in employment and education. The apex court had sought the views of the States on whether the ceiling on reservation should continue or not. It also wanted to involve all the States in the Maratha quota law of Maharashtra. After discussing the subject with legal experts, the Telangana government may present its views to the apex court shortly.

In April 2017, the State Legislature had adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to accord permission to enhance reservation for Muslims to 12 per cent and for the SCs to 10 per cent. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on several occasions had made it clear that there should not be any cap on reservations. Recalling that Tamil Nadu had 69 per cent reservation and Maharashtra 52 per cent, he wondered how Telangana should have only 50 per cent reservations.

The Chief Minister had also said that 90 per cent of the population in the State are from weaker sections and that there is nothing wrong with implementing 90 per cent reservation. He is likely to reiterate his stand on the 50 per cent cap on reservations in the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly. 

TAGS
Telangana education reservation
